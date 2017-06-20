Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that the club have not received any bids for Manchester United target Alvaro Morata.

Reports in Spain recently stated that the Red Devils had agreed a £60m deal with the Spanish giants for the striker.

However, Perez has insisted that no bids have been tabled for any of the club's star players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rumoured to be desperate for a return to Manchester United.

"We haven't received offers for anyone this summer," Perez told radio station Onda Cer. "No one has offered us anything - not for Cristiano, not Morata - not James [Rodriguez]. We have a great team and, when the time comes, we will improve it."

Chelsea have also reportedly expressed an interest in Morata.