Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that the club have not received any bids for Manchester United target Alvaro Morata.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that the club have not received any bids for Alvaro Morata, who was thought to be on the verge of joining Manchester United.

Reports in Spain recently stated that the Red Devils had agreed a £60m deal with the Spanish giants for the striker.

However, Perez has insisted that no bids have been tabled for any of the club's star players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rumoured to be desperate for a return to Manchester United.

"We haven't received offers for anyone this summer," Perez told radio station Onda Cer. "No one has offered us anything - not for Cristiano, not Morata - not James [Rodriguez]. We have a great team and, when the time comes, we will improve it."

Chelsea have also reportedly expressed an interest in Morata.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Man United 'fear Ronaldo is using them'
