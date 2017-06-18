Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'

A report claims that Premier League champions Chelsea are preparing to launch a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea are reportedly planning on launching a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in an attempt to steal the Spain international from under the noses of Manchester United.

Morata, 24, is believed to be closing on a move to United, with reports last week claiming that the centre-forward had agreed to join the Red Devils in a £60m deal.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new attacker as they prepare to sell Diego Costa, however, and according to The Mirror, the Premier League champions believe that Morata is a more attainable signing than Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

The report claims that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to pay £70m to bring Morata to Stamford Bridge, which is a figure that Man United are not prepared to meet in this summer's transfer window.

Morata scored 20 times in all competitions for his Spanish outfit last season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.