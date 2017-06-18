New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
A report claims that Premier League champions Chelsea are preparing to launch a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 11:37 UK

Chelsea are reportedly planning on launching a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in an attempt to steal the Spain international from under the noses of Manchester United.

Morata, 24, is believed to be closing on a move to United, with reports last week claiming that the centre-forward had agreed to join the Red Devils in a £60m deal.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new attacker as they prepare to sell Diego Costa, however, and according to The Mirror, the Premier League champions believe that Morata is a more attainable signing than Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

The report claims that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to pay £70m to bring Morata to Stamford Bridge, which is a figure that Man United are not prepared to meet in this summer's transfer window.

Morata scored 20 times in all competitions for his Spanish outfit last season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.

