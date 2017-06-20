Arsene Wenger says that Olivier Giroud 'has the qualities that Arsenal need', amid speculation that the striker could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Arsene Wenger has suggested that he will reject any offers for Olivier Giroud this summer as the striker has the qualities that Arsenal desperately require.

The France international cast doubt on his Emirates Stadium future earlier this month when admitting that he will not settle for another campaign as a back-up option.

Giroud, under contract in North London until 2020, was restricted to just 11 Premier League starts last season and has subsequently been linked with a switch to West Ham United and Marseille.

Wenger insists that the 30-year-old is still very much in his plans for next season, though, and has hailed his 'frustrated' compatriot's attacking abilities.

"It has been a frustrating season for him because he has not played a lot," he is quoted as saying by The Independent. "And when he has played well, he has not always played the next match.

"He has won us a lot of points when he has come on because he has scored lots of times. He has qualities that our team need."

Giroud, who netted 16 goals in all last time out, completed a full 90 minutes just once after signing his latest contract in January.