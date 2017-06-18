New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'trying to sign Olivier Giroud'

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
A report claims that West Ham United are attempting to sign France forward Olivier Giroud from Arsenal ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Sunday, June 18, 2017

West Ham United are reportedly attempting to sign Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

The 30-year-old only started 11 Premier League matches for Arsenal during the 2016-17 campaign, but he still managed 12 goals in England's top flight and 16 in all competitions for the season.

Giroud only signed a new contract with the Gunners during the January transfer window, but it has recently been claimed that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will allow the France international to depart for the right price before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham are desperate to sign the France international in this summer's transfer window and will offer the centre-forward guaranteed first-team football if he makes the move to the London Stadium.

Ashley Fletcher and Jonathan Calleri have both struggled to make their mark with the Hammers, while Andy Carroll started just 15 Premier League matches last season after struggling with injury.

