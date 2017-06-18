Arsenal 'considering Sander Berge swoop'

A report claims that Arsenal could launch a summer move for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, who has also been linked with Everton.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly considering a summer move for Genk midfielder Sander Berge.

The 19-year-old, who has also been linked with Everton, is said to be valued at £18m by his Belgian club.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal scouts have been monitoring the Norwegian's performances since the start of 2017 and favourable reports have been returned to Wenger, who is now preparing to make his move.

Berge, who has been capped twice by Norway's senior team, only joined Genk from Valerenga in January, signing a four-year contract at the Luminus Arena.

Arsenal are yet to spend in this summer's transfer window, but the Gunners have brought in 24-year-old defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke 04.