New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Stevan Jovetic has offers from England'

Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
© Getty Images
The agent of Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic reveals that his client has received offers from England, Germany, France and Spain this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 21:21 UK

The agent of Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic has revealed that he has received offers from clubs in England for his client this summer.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the San Siro when the transfer window reopens having spent last season out on loan at Sevilla, where he scored seven goals in 24 appearances.

Sevilla have been priced out of making that switch permanent, but agent Fali Ramadani has confirmed that the former Manchester City man has plenty of other offers on the table from around Europe.

"In a way, I understand Inter. But at some point, they should tell their fans that they'll lower their demands for a player who has a lot of market potential. There's no logic," he told reporters.

"When he arrived at Sevilla, Stevan decided to take a 15% pay cut in order to make the move happen. And now, if he goes back to Inter, he'll want that 15% back.

"Jovetic has received many offers. Where do these offers come from? English, German, French and Spanish teams. It's a shame that for economic reasons, Jovetic can't stay at Sevilla."

Jovetic's current deal at Inter Milan does not expire until June 2019.

Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Read Next:
Sevilla: 'Jovetic out of our price range'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stevan Jovetic, Fali Ramadani, Football
Your Comments
More Inter Milan News
Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Agent: 'Stevan Jovetic has offers from England'
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Sevilla chief: 'Stevan Jovetic out of our price range'
 Angel Correa celebrates with Saul Niguez during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Brentford on April 17, 2016
Inter Milan 'offer Atletico Madrid £20m for Angel Correa'
Meulensteen backs United's Perisic pursuitReport: United fall short with Perisic bidLiverpool looking to offload £62m trioConte 'fully committed to Chelsea'Inter offered 10-year deal to Conte?
Spalletti: 'No player forced into Inter stay'Inter appoint ex-Roma boss SpallettiAgent: 'Barbosa not joining Las Palmas'Arsenal make official bid for Rodriguez?Report: Tadic lined up by Inter Milan
> Inter Milan Homepage
More Sevilla News
Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Agent: 'Stevan Jovetic has offers from England'
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Sevilla close to completing Nolito deal
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Sevilla chief: 'Stevan Jovetic out of our price range'
Perez attracting interest from Turkey?Report: Sevilla pursuing Kurt ZoumaSevilla enter Lucas Perez raceN'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'
Sevilla: 'Nolito, Navas talks ongoing'Sevilla boss confirms Nolito interestSevilla confirm Berizzo as new bossSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasSevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Chievo VeronaChievo00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Atalanta BCAtalanta00000000
4BeneventoBenevento00000000
5Bologna00000000
6CagliariCagliari00000000
7Crotone00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Genoa00000000
10Hellas VeronaHellas Verona00000000
11Inter Milan00000000
12Juventus00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Napoli00000000
15Roma00000000
16SPALSPAL00000000
17Sampdoria00000000
18SassuoloSassuolo00000000
19Torino00000000
20Udinese00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 