The agent of Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic has revealed that he has received offers from clubs in England for his client this summer.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the San Siro when the transfer window reopens having spent last season out on loan at Sevilla, where he scored seven goals in 24 appearances.

Sevilla have been priced out of making that switch permanent, but agent Fali Ramadani has confirmed that the former Manchester City man has plenty of other offers on the table from around Europe.

"In a way, I understand Inter. But at some point, they should tell their fans that they'll lower their demands for a player who has a lot of market potential. There's no logic," he told reporters.

"When he arrived at Sevilla, Stevan decided to take a 15% pay cut in order to make the move happen. And now, if he goes back to Inter, he'll want that 15% back.

"Jovetic has received many offers. Where do these offers come from? English, German, French and Spanish teams. It's a shame that for economic reasons, Jovetic can't stay at Sevilla."

Jovetic's current deal at Inter Milan does not expire until June 2019.