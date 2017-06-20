Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirms that the club are keeping tabs on 18-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma has told Milan that he will not sign a new contract at the San Siro, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

A host of top European clubs are thought to be interested in the 18-year-old, and Perez confirmed that Madrid are always on the lookout for promising young players to sign.

"Everyone says he's a great player, that's he's going to be (Gianluigi) Buffon's replacement. I'm sure we're watching him. But we're not going to talk about what we're doing," he told reporters.

"[Kylian] Mbappe and the Milan goalkeeper, and Vinicius and other youngsters...if they are good, Real Madrid will show their interest at the right time.

"The best players in the world have always come to Real Madrid. I have to talk to [Zinedine] Zidane. We'll take a closer look at these matters."

Donnarumma could be forced to stay at Milan for another season before leaving on a free transfer in 2018.