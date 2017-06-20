Auxerre midfielder Brahim Konate has emerged as a rumoured target for Huddersfield Town, who will rival Belgian side Zulte Waregem for his signature.

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing defensive midfielder Brahim Konate from Auxerre, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, already the subject of a bid from Belgian club Zulte Waregem after asking to leave, is said to have moved towards the top of boss David Wagner's summer wishlist.

According to talkSPORT, Zulte remain the frontrunners to land the France Under-20s international but newly-promoted Huddersfield have now joined the race.

Konate, a rumoured target for Everton two years ago, will almost certainly leave Auxerre in the coming weeks after stating his desire to move on.

Huddersfield are also supposedly hot on the heels of landing Reims defender Julian Jeanvier, while deals for Isaiah Brown and Aaron Mooy could also soon be wrapped up.