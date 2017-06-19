New Transfer Talk header

Huddersfield Town keen to sign Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown?

Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Huddersfield Town's Isaiah Brown on February 18, 2017
Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Terriers.
Huddersfield Town have reportedly signalled their intent to secure a reunion with Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown.

During the second half of last season, Brown played a leading role as the Terriers secured promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final against Reading.

The 20-year-old is expected to spend another 12 months away from Stamford Bridge - whether that be on a permanent basis or a loan deal - and according to The Telegraph, Huddersfield are looking to secure his services for their first campaign in the top flight.

It remains unclear whether Chelsea boss Antonio Conte considers Brown as part of the future with the West Londoners, but it has been claimed that a bid of £8m may be enough to tempt him into a sale.

The 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Chelsea, which came in May 2015 as he was introduced as a second-half substitute in a defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

In sharp contrast, he scored five times in 20 matches for Huddersfield last season after joining the club in January.

