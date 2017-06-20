Torino president Urbano Cairo says that the club have not received any offers for striker Andrea Belotti.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has insisted that the club want to keep Andrea Belotti and have quashed rumours that clubs have made contact over a potential deal.

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have been linked to the 23-year-old, who scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Italian club last season.

It is believed that the Red Devils could turn their attention to Belotti if their pursuit of Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata comes to nothing.

Any potential suitor, though, could struggle to prise the Italian from Torino as he has four years remaining on his contract.

"With Belotti we're tied to him until 2021," Cairo told Tuttomercatoweb. "Then clearly it's very important that he remains happy as I hope he is.

"There's been no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain, these are more journalistic stories."

Belotti has been a Torino player since his 2015 switch from Palermo.