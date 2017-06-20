New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has suggested that the club will not make a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

The 26-year-old is regularly linked to the Spanish giants when the transfer window rolls around, and this summer has been no different.

The latest reports have claimed that De Gea could be used in a mega-money deal that would see Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo move to Old Trafford.

However, Perez has suggested that manager Zinedine Zidane is happy with Keylor Navas in between the sticks.

"We haven't spoken to De Gea," Perez told Onda Cero. "Two years ago we had an issue and then the appropriate circumstances didn't arise.

"The players are very fond of Keylor and also the coach. I like Keylor Navas. Why he wanted Gea before? Because Zinedine Zidane did not know [Navas]."

De Gea was on the verge of joining Madrid in 2015, but the paperwork was not filed before the deadline and the deal collapsed.

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
