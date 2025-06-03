Champions League header

Football quiz: Can you name Real Madrid's matchday squad from the 2017 Champions League final?

Sports Mole challenges you to name the matchday squad from Real Madrid's 2017 Champions League final win over Juventus.

Eight years ago to this day, two familiar Champions League outcomes occurred at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff; Real Madrid conquering the continent and Juventus suffering heartbreak at the final hurdle again.

Los Blancos travelled to the Welsh capital intending to retain the crown they had regained in 2016 from Barcelona, who coincidentally defeated Juventus to momentarily take the Champions League trophy to a different cabinet in Spain.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid did draw first blood early on only to be pegged back before half time, as the Bianconeri scored one of the most spectacular individual goals a Champions League final has ever seen.

However, Real rallied in the second 45 minutes to thrash their Italian foes 4-1, thus taking home a record-extending 12th European Cup and condemning Juve to their seventh loss from nine finals.

On the eight-year anniversary of Los Blancos' success, Sports Mole challenges you to name their matchday squad from the 2016-17 Champions League final.

