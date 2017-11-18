Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva: 'I left Liverpool for new challenge'

Lucas Leiva: 'I needed new challenge'
© SilverHub
Midfielder Lucas Leiva says that he decided to end his stay at Liverpool during the summer in order to take on "a new challenge".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Midfielder Lucas Leiva has revealed that he has quickly settled into life at Lazio after opting to end his stay at Liverpool during the summer.

After only being used as backup by Jurgen Klopp, Lucas decided to leave Anfield after making a total of 345 appearances during 10 years on Merseyside.

Lucas has since established himself as a regular with Lazio, and the Brazilian has admitted that he is relishing the opportunity to take on a fresh challenge.

The 30-year-old told Di Marzio: "After ten years in Liverpool I was looking for a new challenge. The team, the league and the city had all an impact on my decision to come here. I still have many friends in Liverpool, including Steven Gerrard. He was an amazing footballer and he taught me a lot as captain.

"Now I am here and I settled in quickly. That's because I came in an organized team, where almost everyone already knew each other."

Lucas has made 10 starts in Serie A, while Lazio currently sit in fourth place in the standings.

Roma's Kostas Manolas and Lazio's Milinkovic Savic on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Man City 'preparing Milinkovic-Savic bid'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Leiva, Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona consider Mesut Ozil as Philippe Coutinho alternative?
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva: 'I left Liverpool for new challenge'
 Senegal's defender Kara Mbodji celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between South Africa and Senegal in Mongomo on January 23, 2015
Liverpool 'join race for Senegal captain Kara Mbodji'
Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'I've had to adapt'Klopp: 'Gomez can be a Liverpool mainstay'Jurgen Klopp: "I feel really good"Klopp: 'I won't rush Lallana comeback'Moreno: 'I am much happier this season'
Mane 'expected to start against Southampton'Jordan Henderson declares himself fitMoreno: 'Mane, Salah are a nightmare'Moreno urges Coutinho to stay at LiverpoolCoutinho: 'Liverpool have helped me grow'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Lazio News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva: 'I left Liverpool for new challenge'
 Dele Alli and Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
This weekend's biggest games in world football
 Luis Alberto of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on October 19, 2013
Luis Alberto: 'Spain call-up my best moment'
Man City 'preparing Milinkovic-Savic bid'Real Madrid 'planning January PL raid'United, City told £94m for Milinkovic-Savic?Agent laughs off Immobile rumoursChelsea to pair Morata with Immobile?
Anne Frank diary to be read at Italian gamesJuve 'to rival Liverpool for De Vrij'Result: Lazio maintain perfect EL recordLazio receive "several offers" for midfielderDe Vrij hints at new Lazio contract
> Lazio Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 