Lucas Leiva: 'I needed new challenge'

Midfielder Lucas Leiva has revealed that he has quickly settled into life at Lazio after opting to end his stay at Liverpool during the summer.

After only being used as backup by Jurgen Klopp, Lucas decided to leave Anfield after making a total of 345 appearances during 10 years on Merseyside.

Lucas has since established himself as a regular with Lazio, and the Brazilian has admitted that he is relishing the opportunity to take on a fresh challenge.

The 30-year-old told Di Marzio: "After ten years in Liverpool I was looking for a new challenge. The team, the league and the city had all an impact on my decision to come here. I still have many friends in Liverpool, including Steven Gerrard. He was an amazing footballer and he taught me a lot as captain.

"Now I am here and I settled in quickly. That's because I came in an organized team, where almost everyone already knew each other."

Lucas has made 10 starts in Serie A, while Lazio currently sit in fourth place in the standings.