World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Gretar Steinsson: 'Iceland academy setup key to national team success'

Steinsson praises Iceland academy setup
© Getty Images
Former Iceland defender Gretar Steinsson admits that the secret to the national team's success is the country's academy system.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 20:25 UK

Former Iceland defender Gretar Steinsson has claimed that the country's academy system is the main reason for the national team's success.

Iceland have reached the World Cup for the first time after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday, finishing top of Group I, just a year after reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Steinsson, who has 46 caps for the Nordic country, suggested that their youth setup is geared to allow their players to fully develop rather than being discarded like in some other countries.

"No player gets released so every player is allowed to go through every step of their development and then it filters out at a senior level," Steinsson told Sky Sports News.

"The physical training in the school system is very high and it all combines in this magical moment that Iceland seem to recreate every once in a while.

"With only 40 nations going to the World Cup from Europe it is an incredible honour for everyone and that so many big nations are missing out it just shows how big of an achievement this is.

"I think we need to enjoy the moment and we have a golden generation there that would need to make the most of it."

Iceland have now become the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup finals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Hungary on July 18, 2016
Read Next:
Iceland make World Cup history
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gretar Steinsson, Football
Your Comments
More Iceland News
Iceland supporters celebrate their team's 2-1 win after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Gretar Steinsson: 'Iceland academy setup key to national team success'
 Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Hungary on July 18, 2016
Iceland seal World Cup qualification for first time in nation's history
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Result: Iceland inflict narrow defeat on Republic of Ireland in Dublin
Team News: Hourihane, Egan to make ROI bowsBrady to captain Ireland against IcelandIceland miss out on 'FIFA 17' appearanceWolves interested in Icelandic midfielder?Aston Villa 'chasing Aron Gunnarsson'
Sigurdsson: 'The future is bright for Iceland'Gunnarsson: 'Iceland are just getting started'Result: France thump Iceland to make semi-finalsTeam News: France switch two against unchanged IcelandLive Commentary: France 5-2 Iceland - as it happened
> Iceland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 