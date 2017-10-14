World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Johann Berg Gudmundsson: 'Iceland could beat England again'

Gudmundsson: 'We could beat England again'
© SilverHub
Johann Berg Gudmundsson believes that Iceland could beat England again if they face the Three Lions at next summer's World Cup in Russia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has claimed that Iceland could beat England again should the two teams be drawn in the World Cup next year.

The Burnley winger was part of the team that knocked the Three Lions out of Euro 2016 in a shock 2-1 win in Nice that also cost Roy Hodgson his job.

Iceland have now become the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup and Gudmundsson welcomes the chance to reopen England's wounds.

"Hopefully we'll get them in the group phase," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports News. "It was a great game for us last time and I believe we could beat them again.

"The pressure on England is much more and I understand that. They have much more expensive players than we do and they haven't done as well as they should for a long time.

"So obviously the media, people are on at them, wanting more. You read it in the media, they always come back to that game - 'the Iceland humiliation'.

"But luckily for us there is no pressure. Iceland is a much smaller nation - also on a footballing level. The higher you go up the scale the more pressure there is."

Iceland booked a place at the finals in Russia next year as winners of Group I, finishing above Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey.

Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Hungary on July 18, 2016
Read Next:
Iceland make World Cup history
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Roy Hodgson, Football
Your Comments
More Iceland News
Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Johann Berg Gudmundsson: 'Iceland could beat England again'
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
 Iceland supporters celebrate their team's 2-1 win after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Gretar Steinsson: 'Iceland academy setup key to national team success'
Iceland make World Cup historyResult: Iceland inflict defeat on Ireland in DublinTeam News: Hourihane, Egan to make ROI bowsBrady to captain Ireland against IcelandIceland miss out on 'FIFA 17' appearance
Wolves interested in Icelandic midfielder?Aston Villa 'chasing Aron Gunnarsson'Sigurdsson: 'The future is bright for Iceland'Gunnarsson: 'Iceland are just getting started'Result: France thump Iceland to make semi-finals
> Iceland Homepage
More England News
Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Johann Berg Gudmundsson: 'Iceland could beat England again'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jurgen Klopp angry with England over Jordan Henderson
 Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Glenn Hoddle tips Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to shine at World Cup
Wenger: 'Wilshere in best form for years'Defoe: 'World Cup still the dream'English fans' World Cup requests fallEngland in top tier of Nations LeagueWorld Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
Banks: 'Butland should be number one'England players 'to have rabies shots'Cresswell: 'Andy Carroll can make WC squad'Butland: 'Performances need to improve'Winks: 'England debut a dream come true'
> England Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Ligue 2
2.Bundesliga
Greek Superleague
Serie B
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Segunda Division
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 