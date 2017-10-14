Gudmundsson: 'We could beat England again'

Johann Berg Gudmundsson believes that Iceland could beat England again if they face the Three Lions at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The Burnley winger was part of the team that knocked the Three Lions out of Euro 2016 in a shock 2-1 win in Nice that also cost Roy Hodgson his job.

Iceland have now become the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup and Gudmundsson welcomes the chance to reopen England's wounds.

"Hopefully we'll get them in the group phase," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports News. "It was a great game for us last time and I believe we could beat them again.

"The pressure on England is much more and I understand that. They have much more expensive players than we do and they haven't done as well as they should for a long time.

"So obviously the media, people are on at them, wanting more. You read it in the media, they always come back to that game - 'the Iceland humiliation'.

"But luckily for us there is no pressure. Iceland is a much smaller nation - also on a footballing level. The higher you go up the scale the more pressure there is."

Iceland booked a place at the finals in Russia next year as winners of Group I, finishing above Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey.