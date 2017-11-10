General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Frank Lampard: 'Chelsea return would be a dream'

Frank Lampard: 'Chelsea return would be a dream'
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard says that it would be "a dream" to return to Stamford Bridge in some capacity in the future.
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has claimed that it will "not be an easy path" to return to Stamford Bridge in a coaching capacity.

Earlier this week, Chelsea revealed that long-standing technical director Michael Emenalo had decided to leave his position, and that soon led to Lampard being linked with a possible return to the West Londoners.

However, while Lampard has acknowledged that it would be "a dream" to be given an official role at his former club, the ex-England international has suggested that he still has work to do on the training pitch.

Speaking during a coaching session in Tokyo, the 39-year-old said: "I'm a Chelsea person, I'd love to be involved with the club long-term in some way. We'll see.

"Having played for 20 years doesn't necessarily make you a great manager, so I have to learn the ropes, but I would love to be able to put my experiences as a player.

"Of course, having been in Chelsea for so long, that would be the club, that would be my dream, but that's not an easy path."

During the summer, Lampard had been in the running for the managerial job at Oxford United before the role was given to Pep Clotet.

Frank Lampard of Manchester City warms up ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Lampard 'in talks over vacant Oxford job'
