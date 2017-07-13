Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Stoke City favourites to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan

Stoke City are thought to be the favourites to sign Chelsea's Kurt Zouma on loan after positive talks between the clubs were held on Wednesday, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Three Championship clubs interested in Nantes midfielder Valentin Rongier

Fulham, Derby County and Birmingham City are reportedly interested in signing Nantes defensive midfielder Valentin Rongier. Read more.

Report: Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven reach Marco van Ginkel agreement

Chelsea are set to sell Marco van Ginkel to PSV Eindhoven in the next 48 hours after the clubs reached an agreement for the midfielder to move, according to reports. Read more.

Adnan Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal

Manchester United announce that Adnan Januzaj has joined Real Sociedad on a five-year contract in a deal believed to be worth around £9m. Read more.

FC Koln striker Anthony Modeste joins Tianjin Quanjian

France striker Anthony Modeste joins Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian from FC Koln for a reported transfer fee of £31m. Read more.

Kilmarnock sign Motherwell attacker Dominic Thomas

Kilmarnock confirm the signing of attacker Dominic Thomas following his release from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell. Read more.

Wigan Athletic sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan

Wigan Athletic sign Christian Walton on a season-long loan, just hours after the goalkeeper signed a new four-year deal at Brighton & Hove Albion. Read more.

Gary Mackay-Steven joins Aberdeen from Celtic

Aberdeen announce the signing of Celtic and Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven on a two-year deal. Read more.

Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?

Four Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic. Read more.

Manchester United 'contact PSG's Serge Aurier over summer move'

Manchester United reportedly contact Serge Aurier regarding a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund to swoop for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud?

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud. Read more.

Stoke City 'turn down second bid from West Ham United for Marko Arnautovic'

Stoke City reportedly turn down West Ham United's second bid worth £20m for Marko Arnautovic. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'close in on Jairo Riedewald signing'

Crystal Palace are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal for Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald despite late interest from Everton. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain complete Dani Alves signing

Paris Saint-Germain complete the signing of rumoured Manchester City target and former Juventus full-back Dani Alves on a free transfer. Read more.

Christian Walton signs new four-year Brighton & Hove Albion contract

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton signs a new four-year deal at the club to keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2021. Read more.

Everton 'favourites to sign Christian Benteke'

Everton are reportedly leading the race for sign former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace this summer. Read more.

Jose Mourinho 'rules out Tiemoue Bakayoko move'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly rules out a move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in favour of players with Premier League experience. Read more.

Everton closing in on Cuco Martina signing

Everton are reportedly on the verge of signing defender Cuco Martina on a free transfer from Southampton - their seventh new arrival of the summer. Read more.

Atletico Madrid confirm Vitolo agreement

Atletico Madrid confirm that they have reached an agreement to sign Vitolo on January 1 after the Spain international cancelled his contract with Sevilla. Read more.

Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'

Everton reportedly enter the running to sign young Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald ahead of Crystal Palace. Read more.

Stoke City, Crystal Palace 'in battle for Kyle Bartley'

Stoke City and Crystal Palace will reportedly go head to head for Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley. Read more.

Derby County 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'

Derby County reportedly prepare to activate the £2m release clause of Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone. Read more.

Antonio Donnarumma joins brother Gianluigi at Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma's older brother Antonio signs a four-year deal to join him at AC Milan. Read more.

Crystal Palace land Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan

Crystal Palace secure the services of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Read more.

Nottingham Forest bid £1m for Luton Town defender?

Nottingham Forest reportedly lodge a £1m bid for the services of Luton Town's teenage defender James Justin. Read more.

Lucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Lieva is reportedly in talks for a free transfer to Serie A side Lazio. Read more.

Mesut Ozil: 'I want to stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil admits that it is "definitely" his "preference" to sign a new contract with the club. Read more.

Leicester City 'to reignite Eldin Jakupovic interest'

Leicester City reportedly prepare a fresh approach for Hull City's £2m-rated goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic. Read more.

Olivier Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal future

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud admits that he 'doesn't know' if he will remain at the Emirates amid heightened speculation over his future. Read more.

Celtic announce Olivier Ntcham capture

Celtic confirm the arrival of midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City on a four-year deal. Read more.

Mesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says that he "hopes" teammate and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez pledges his future to the Gunners. Read more.

Aston Villa angry with Sevilla over Jordan Amavi

Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia reacts angrily to Sevilla's decision to pull out of a deal for Jordan Amavi. Read more.

Ross Barkley absence 'due to injury'

Ross Barkley has reportedly missed Everton's pre-season trip to Tanzania with a groin injury. Read more.

Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Hector Bellerin'

Barcelona reportedly end their pursuit of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin due to concerns over his ability and fitness. Read more.

Manchester City to sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz?

Manchester City reportedly secure the signature of Brazilian midfield hotshot Douglas Luiz in an £11m deal. Read more.

Jason Denayer: 'Manchester City have blocked Lyon move'

Manchester City defender Jason Denayer accuses his side of making it difficult for him to leave the club. Read more.

Charlie Adam: 'Difficult for Marko Arnautovic to leave'

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says that the club will make it "difficult" for Marko Arnautovic to leave this summer. Read more.

Chelsea offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £65m?

Chelsea are reportedly offered the chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for £65m. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'want Chris Smalling, Phil Jones'

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly planning a shock double swoop for Manchester United defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. Read more.

Eric Dier 'keen on Manchester United move'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United this summer. Read more.

Kylian Mbappe 'holds three-hour meeting' with Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly held a three-hour meeting with Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe in an attempt to convince him to move to the Emirates. Read more.