Celtic announce Olivier Ntcham capture

Olivier Ntcham of Manchester City in action during the Premier League International Cup Final match between Manchester City and FC Porto at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on May 8, 2015
Celtic confirm the arrival of midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City on a four-year deal.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Celtic have confirmed the arrival of French midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City on a four-year deal thought to be worth £4.5m.

The 21-year-old joined City in 2012 and, although he failed to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side, he did manage to rack up 37 appearances in the Serie A during two seasons on loan with Genoa.

"It's a nice feeling to be here at Celtic and I want to win everything at Celtic as I have never won a trophy before," Ntcham told the Celtic website.

"I'm most looking forward to the derby and playing in the Champions League. I remember them beating Barcelona five years ago in the group stages. Not every club gets to play in this competition so I'm happy to have the chance to play there with Celtic.

"Celtic is fresh challenge for me. While Genoa are a good team, I knew they wouldn't win Serie A as they were not a top team like Juventus, but I know Celtic are a big team in Scotland."

Ntcham becomes Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers's third signing of the summer, joining fellow midfielders Jonny Hayes and Kundai Benyu at Celtic Park.

Your Comments
