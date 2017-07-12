New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says that he "hopes" teammate and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez pledges his future to the Gunners.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11:08 UK

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said that it "would hit the team quite hard" if teammate and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez decides to leave the Emirates this summer.

The Chilean has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and has been in talks with the Gunners over a new contract for some time.

The 28-year-old is said to be seeking a significant increase on his weekly pay packet of £130,000, with recent reports suggesting that he wants as much as £400,000 a week in order to remain in North London.

Arsenal are refusing to go that high, however, alerting the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to bid for his services this summer.

"It would hit the team quite hard if he left because he's a player who always delivers," Ozil - also in negotiations over a new deal - told Sky Sports News. "It would be a setback to winning the title, but in the end it's the player's decision.

"I hope Alexis stays but I don't know what the status is, to be honest. I value him a lot as a player and he's very well suited to the game Arsenal play.

"From a personal view I'd really appreciate if he stays, but it's the player's decision after all and there's not much more I can comment on that."

Alexis is currently on his summer break but was front and centre in the promotional pictures for the launch of Arsenal's new third kit earlier today.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Ross Barkley absence 'due to injury'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'rejected Alexandre Lacazette deal'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'refusing to sell Olivier Giroud'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
Mesut Ozil: 'I want to stay at Arsenal'Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal futureMesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"Ross Barkley absence 'due to injury'Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Bellerin'
Mbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Mertesacker "excited" about final seasonSzczesny 'closing in on £13m Juve move'Arsenal 'interested in Domingos Quina'Mertesacker: 'Sanchez to stay at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'nearing Arsenal exit'
 AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in action against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Benjamin Mendy hints at Manchester City move
Celtic announce Olivier Ntcham captureMesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"City to sign Brazilian youngster Luiz?Denayer: 'City have blocked Lyon move'Dani Alves 'snubs Man City for PSG'
West Ham 'reignite Joe Hart interest'Report: Man City want Inigo MartinezNavas 'to meet with Sevilla on Tuesday'Hart 'to miss Man City's pre-season tour'Iheanacho to Leicester 'agreed in principle'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 