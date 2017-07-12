New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?

Lucas Leiva of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
© Getty Images
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Lieva is reportedly in talks for a free transfer to Serie A side Lazio.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has reportedly entered talks with Serie A side Lazio over joining them on a free transfer.

The Anfield favourite made just 12 starts for the Reds last season and has not been offered a new deal by manager Jurgen Klopp, although he has remained in training with the side while his future is decided.

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old is being eyed by Lazio - fifth in the Serie A last season - in order to strengthen their midfield, with his "experience and versatility" said to have piqued the interest of manager Simone Inzaghi.

The newspaper says that a potential move to the Italian capital has been made even more attractive due to the fact that Leiva already holds an Italian passport.

Having moved to Anfield from Gremio in 2007, Leiva is currently Liverpool's longest-serving player and has registered almost 350 competitive appearances for the club.

In a recent interview with the Reds' website, Leiva admitted that each successive pre-season with the club "gets harder and harder".

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Lucas Leiva in Trabzonspor transfer talks?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Leiva, Jurgen Klopp, Simone Inzaghi, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool complete signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Mohamed Salah to miss Liverpool friendly due to immigration protocol
Sadio Mane "close" to Liverpool returnLucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?Coutinho "confident" of further improvementLiverpool 'receive no bids for Coutinho'Coutinho, Lallana return to training
Oxlade-Chamberlain nearing Arsenal exit?Klopp pledges support to Steven GerrardRodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Jurgen Klopp undecided on number one spotJuventus maintain pursuit of Emre Can?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Lazio News
Lucas Leiva of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Lucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?
 Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Chelsea 'turn attention to Keita Balde Diao after missing out on Romelu Lukaku'
 Ravel Morrison in action for West Ham on July 12, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Ravel Morrison lucky to get chance at Birmingham City'
Morrison begins training with BirminghamLazio 'considering Ignacio Camacho move'Report: Milan beat Lazio to Borini signingLazio preparing offer for Fabio Borini?Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid'Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?Anderson: 'I still dream of United move'Inzaghi pens new Lazio deal until 2020Liverpool keen on Keita Balde?
> Lazio Homepage



Tables
 