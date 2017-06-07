Lazio confirm that manager Simone Inzaghi has signed a new contract which will keep him at the Serie A club until June 2020.

The 41-year-old took over from Marcelo Bielsa in July last year when the Argentine quit after just two days in charge at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inzaghi, a former Italy international, led Lazio to the final of the Coppa Italia and a fifth-placed finish in the league, which ensures Europa League football next term.

The Rome club said in a statement: "SS Lazio announces that the employment contract of coach Simone Inzaghi, who will lead the team for the next three seasons, has been extended."

Inzaghi, the younger brother of former AC Milan head coach and fellow Azzurro Filippo, played for the Biancocelesti from 1999 to 2010, which included loan spells at Sampdoria and Atalanta.