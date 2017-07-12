Crystal Palace are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal for Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald despite late interest from Everton.

Crystal Palace have reportedly fought off interest from Everton to close in on a deal to sign Jairo Riedewald from Ajax for an initial fee of £7.5m.

The defender is thought to be one of the Eagles' primary transfer targets this summer having played under Frank de Boer for the Eredivisie outfit, but their hopes of capturing his signature were threatened when Everton entered the race.

The Toffees are understood to have offered £8.6m in an attempt to hijack the transfer, but The Guardian reports that the player has chosen to move to Selhurst Park.

Palace are in the market for a new central defender having given up hope of signing Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool on a permanent basis due to the Reds' £30m asking price.

The 20-year-old Riedewald made 28 appearances for Ajax across all competitions last season, helping the club to the Europa League final.