Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international has been linked to Everton in recent weeks amid doubts over his future at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old has admitted that he is unsure about what lies ahead following the Gunners' acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette from Marseille.

According to The Mirror, Dortmund could move for Giroud if their star striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang leaves the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

Giroud, who has been part of the Arsenal fold since 2012 when he joined from Montpellier, started 11 of his 29 Premier League outings last season and scored 12 goals.

The Frenchman signed a new three-year contract at Arsenal in January.