Aberdeen announce the signing of Celtic and Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven on a two-year deal.

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old goes straight into the Dons squad to face Siroki Brijeg in Thursday's first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Mackay-Steven played for Ross County, Liverpool, Airdrie United and Dundee United before joining Celtic in January 2015, where he won three successive Scottish Premiership titles.

A statement on the official Aberdeen site read: "Aberdeen Football Club is delighted to announce that winger Gary Mackay-Steven has this evening joined the Dons.

"Everyone at Pittodrie would like to wish Gary all the very best during his AFC career."

The one-time Scotland international is Derek McInnes's fifth summer signing following deals for Greg Tansey, Ryan Christie, Greg Stewart and Nicky Maynard.