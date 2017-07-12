Four Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic.

Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic has reportedly attracted interest from four Spanish clubs, despite falling out of favour at the Premier League club last season.

After recovering from injury, the Spaniard struggled to hold down a place in Mark Hughes's team during the 2016-17 campaign.

In total, he featured just nine times in the top flight and scored three goals before joining Mainz, where he netted once in 11 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Radio Marca, Real Betis are keen to sign Bojan if he decides to leave Stoke, while Las Palmas, Valencia and Espanyol have also registered an interest.

It is believed that Betis are keen on a loan deal for the player, who joined the Potters from Barcelona in 2014.