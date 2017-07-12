New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?

Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Four Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic has reportedly attracted interest from four Spanish clubs, despite falling out of favour at the Premier League club last season.

After recovering from injury, the Spaniard struggled to hold down a place in Mark Hughes's team during the 2016-17 campaign.

In total, he featured just nine times in the top flight and scored three goals before joining Mainz, where he netted once in 11 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Radio Marca, Real Betis are keen to sign Bojan if he decides to leave Stoke, while Las Palmas, Valencia and Espanyol have also registered an interest.

It is believed that Betis are keen on a loan deal for the player, who joined the Potters from Barcelona in 2014.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West Brom
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bojan Krkic, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
 Stoke City's Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Chelsea at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on November 7, 2015.
Stoke City confirm they have rejected a bid for Marko Arnautovic
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
West Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Adam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'Martins Indi 'set for Stoke medical'Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West Brom
West Ham see bid rejected for Arnautovic?West Brom, Stoke keen on Guilavogui?Arnautovic 'hands in transfer request'Report: Burnley enter race for WhelanReport: Aston Villa target Peter Crouch
> Stoke City Homepage
More Real Betis News
Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Real Betis: 'Dani Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
 Leonardo Ulloa celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Norwich City on February 27, 2016
Leonardo Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'
Real Madrid 'win Dani Ceballos race'Report: Juventus join Dani Ceballos raceCeballos "screwed up" by Madrid, Barca talkBarcelona 'join Dani Ceballos race'Barcelona sell Cristian Tello to Betis
Ceballos responds to transfer rumoursBetis deny Ceballos, Real Madrid talkDani Ceballos reveals European desireReal Betis 'in Cristian Tello talks'Deportivo, Betis want Villa midfielder?
> Real Betis Homepage
More Las Palmas News
Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
 Vitolo celebrates the opener during the Europa League semi-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla on April 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid confirm Vitolo agreement
 Neymar and Roque Mesa Quevedo in action during the La Liga game between Las Palmas and Barcelona on February 20, 2016
Swansea City recruit midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas
Chelsea target Vitolo heading to AtleticoSwansea reach agreement for Roque MesaMesa 'flying in for Swansea medical'Swansea in advanced talks for Roque Mesa?Report: Las Palmas want David Soria
Spanish clubs to move for Calleri?Agent: 'Barbosa not joining Las Palmas'Betis appoint Quique Setien as new bossSporting Gijon relegated from La LigaLemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'
> Las Palmas Homepage
More Valencia News
Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Valencia 'in talks with Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma'
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
 Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Kurt Zouma to hold talks with Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion
Valencia complete Neto signingReport: Roma want Valencia's Jose GayaBrighton announce Mathew Ryan signingEverton, Newcastle weigh up Abdennour?Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper?
Brighton agree fee for goalkeeper Ryan?Brighton keen to sign Ryan from Valencia?Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezMan City 'refuse to lower Mangala price'
> Valencia Homepage
More Espanyol News
Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Mariano Diaz 'to leave Real Madrid for £13m'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United sign Espanyol wonderkid Arnau Puigmal
Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Result: Barcelona return to top of La LigaLive Commentary: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona - as it happenedResult: Griezmann nets as Atletico beat EspanyolBojan Krkic denies Espanyol reports
Pochettino rules out Barcelona jobCity 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Result: Bale caps Real Madrid return with a goalLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol - as it happenedBale in line for Real Madrid return
> Espanyol Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 