Manchester United 'contact PSG's Serge Aurier over summer move'

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly contact Serge Aurier regarding a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 18:09 UK

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Serge Aurier regarding a potential move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have recruited Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku so far this summer, and it seems that Aurier could be their next target.

According to France Football, United manager Jose Mourinho has spoken to the defender's agents regarding a possible move.

It is not only the Premier League giants who are said to be interested in Aurier; AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus have also expressed an interest.

Manchester City are also believed to keeping an eye on the Ivory Coast international.

