Manchester United reportedly contact Serge Aurier regarding a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Serge Aurier regarding a potential move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have recruited Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku so far this summer, and it seems that Aurier could be their next target.

According to France Football, United manager Jose Mourinho has spoken to the defender's agents regarding a possible move.

It is not only the Premier League giants who are said to be interested in Aurier; AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus have also expressed an interest.

Manchester City are also believed to keeping an eye on the Ivory Coast international.