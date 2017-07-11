New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'willing to go up to £60m for Eric Dier'

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer as much as £60m in an attempt to prise Eric Dier away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly put aside £60m for their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier this summer.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that United had made a £50m approach for the England international, who has established himself as a key player for club and country over the past two seasons.

Spurs are unwilling to entertain bids for the 23-year-old, but the Daily Mirror reports that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is willing to go as high as £60m in an effort to prise Dier away from White Hart Lane.

United are making major changes to their squad this summer having only managed a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League during Jose Mourinho's debut season, with Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku having already made the move to Old Trafford.

A defensive midfielder is thought to be high on Mourinho's priority list, with Dier having been earmarked as an ideal target having faced competition for his place from Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele last season.

The player himself is understood to be open to the idea of a move, despite only signing a new five-year deal with the club in September.

