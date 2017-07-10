Romelu Lukaku takes part in his first training session with Manchester United after joining from Everton for a reported £75m fee.

Romelu Lukaku has embarked on his new life at Manchester United by taking part in his first training session.

The Belgian international was put through his paces alongside his new teammates in the high temperatures of Los Angeles.

United, who will play Champions League football after winning the Europa League last season, are currently in the United States as part of their pre-season tour.

As well as Lukaku, fellow new boy Victor Lindelof, who signed from Benfica last month, took part in the session.

The #MUFC new boys in action on day one of #MUTOUR. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6sSwbMorqY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2017

Lukaku finalised his move from Everton today after the final details were struck on reported £75m deal, which could rise to £90m in add-ons.

The Red Devils have gained a striker after losing a forward player to Everton when Wayne Rooney rejoined his boyhood club at the weekend.