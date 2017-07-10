New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United complete signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United complete the signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku on a five-year deal.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 17:24 UK

Manchester United have completed the signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku on a five-year deal.

On Thursday, reports began to emerge that the two clubs had agreed a £75m deal for a player who had been expected to move to Chelsea this summer.

With personal terms now agreed and a medical having been completed, United are now in a position to confirm that they have sealed the services of the 24-year-old on a long-term contract.

Lukaku told the club's official website: "I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments. However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

"You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session."

Everton have more than doubled the £28m they paid for Lukaku in 2014 and during his time at Goodison Park, he has scored 71 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions.

That includes 25 goals which were netted in the Premier League last season as he finished as runner-up to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Koeman discusses Romelu Lukaku exit
