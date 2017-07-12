New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho 'rules out Tiemoue Bakayoko move'

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly rules out a move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in favour of players with Premier League experience.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly ruled out a move for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in favour of chasing players with proven Premier League pedigree.

Bakayoko has been strongly linked with a switch to Premier League champions Chelsea this summer, although reports last week suggested that United had entered the race for his signature.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims that Mourinho has instead made Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic his transfer priorities in that position due to their existing experience in the English top flight.

Mourinho brought Matic back to Stamford Bridge during his time in charge of Chelsea, while the latest reports suggest that the Red Devils are willing to spend up to £60m to prise Dier away from White Hart Lane.

Both are understood to be seen as viable options for Mourinho, who wants to bring in a holding midfielder as a long-term successor for new club captain Michael Carrick.

The United boss has also reportedly ruled out a move for Bakayoko's Monaco teammate Fabinho for similar reasons.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Your Comments
