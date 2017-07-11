Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Michael Carrick will take over from Wayne Rooney as the club's new captain.
The 35-year-old has been at United for 11 years and is now the longest-serving player at the club following the departure of Rooney, who returned to Everton earlier this week.
Carrick signed a contract extension in May to keep him at Old Trafford for another season, and he will take over the armband for the upcoming campaign.
Congratulations to @Carras16 - our new #MUFC captain! pic.twitter.com/CBYjhE7YPQ— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2017
Carrick has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals.