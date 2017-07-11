General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Michael Carrick named new Manchester United captain

Manchester United confirm that Michael Carrick will take over the club's captaincy from Wayne Rooney for the 2017-18 campaign.
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Michael Carrick will take over from Wayne Rooney as the club's new captain.

The 35-year-old has been at United for 11 years and is now the longest-serving player at the club following the departure of Rooney, who returned to Everton earlier this week.

Carrick signed a contract extension in May to keep him at Old Trafford for another season, and he will take over the armband for the upcoming campaign.


Carrick has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
