Manchester United confirm that Michael Carrick will take over the club's captaincy from Wayne Rooney for the 2017-18 campaign.

The 35-year-old has been at United for 11 years and is now the longest-serving player at the club following the departure of Rooney, who returned to Everton earlier this week.

Carrick signed a contract extension in May to keep him at Old Trafford for another season, and he will take over the armband for the upcoming campaign.

Carrick has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals.