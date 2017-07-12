Crystal Palace secure the services of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.

Crystal Palace have secured the services of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who has made 32 appearances for the Blues in the last three seasons, had also been of interest to Southampton and newly-promoted pair Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me," he told the Palace website.

"I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team.

"They have a very strong team and I'd like to be a part of that this season."

Loftus-Cheek becomes new Palace manager Frank de Boer's first signing of the summer window.