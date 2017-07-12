New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace land Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace secure the services of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Crystal Palace have secured the services of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who has made 32 appearances for the Blues in the last three seasons, had also been of interest to Southampton and newly-promoted pair Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me," he told the Palace website.

"I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team.

"They have a very strong team and I'd like to be a part of that this season."

Loftus-Cheek becomes new Palace manager Frank de Boer's first signing of the summer window.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nicolas Otamendi in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Southampton join race for Loftus-Cheek?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Frank de Boer, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte remains keen on selling Chelsea striker Diego Costa?
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa misses start of pre-season training
Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'Zola: 'Belotti is perfect for Chelsea'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanAbramovich gives Chelsea players watchesChelsea offered Aubameyang for £65m?
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromValencia 'in talks with Kurt Zouma'Chelsea 'on brink of Danilo deal'Chelsea 'turn attention to Dembele'Oxlade-Chamberlain nearing Arsenal exit?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace in action against Bournemouth on August 27, 2016
Steve Mandanda completes Marseille return
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Everton, Chelsea interested in Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke?
 Barcelona's Munir El Haddadi shoots to score a goal next to Espanyol's French defender Michael Ciani on January 13, 2016
Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham United trio 'keen on Munir El-Haddadi'
Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanPalace close to Ruben Loftus-Cheek deal?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?
Report: Palace eye Thomas VermaelenMarseille 'make new bid for Mandanda'Reds 'confident of recouping £30m for Sakho'Palace to make move for Cillessen?Sam Allardyce tempted by MLS switch?
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
 Barcelona's Munir El Haddadi shoots to score a goal next to Espanyol's French defender Michael Ciani on January 13, 2016
Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham United trio 'keen on Munir El-Haddadi'
 Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Everton closing in on Cuco Martina signing
Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanWimmer keen to stay in Premier LeagueSouthampton 'in talks to sign Vietto'Wolves, Blues chase Gallagher loan deal?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?
Van Dijk 'only wants Liverpool move'Slattery signs new Southampton contractSouthampton join race for Loftus-Cheek?Saints to part ways with Gazzaniga?Norwich sign Southampton's Reed on loan
> Southampton Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez: "Market is a little bit crazy"
 Tom Huddlestone for Hull on September 27, 2014
Derby County 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Crystal Palace land Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan
Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?Newcastle 'join race for Fabian Delph'Newcastle United 'lead Jesus Navas race'Adama Traore linked with Newcastle move
Newcastle willing to pay £17.5m for Samaris?Southampton join race for Loftus-Cheek?Newcastle reject Boro bid for Darlow?Leeds bring in Vurnon Anita from NewcastleLeeds keen to sign free agent Anita?
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Crystal Palace land Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nicolas Otamendi in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Southampton join race for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek?
 Isaiah Brown of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on May 18, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion consider loan bid for Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown?
Brighton, Sunderland chasing Snodgrass?PL season to begin on a Friday nightNewcastle keen on Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek?Brighton, Bournemouth keen on Braithwaite?Brighton 'lodge £1m bid for Irvine'
Report: Brighton not giving up on DelaneyCity, Spurs to feature in Checkatrade TrophyBrighton still hopeful of Joe Gomez dealSwansea 'leading race for Coventry starlet'Joe Gomez to join Brighton on loan?
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
 