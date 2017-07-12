Atletico Madrid confirm Vitolo agreement

Atletico Madrid confirm that they have reached an agreement to sign Vitolo on January 1 after the Spain international cancelled his contract with Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Vitolo on a five-year deal when their transfer embargo ends on January 1.

Diego Simeone's side are currently prohibited from signing new players during the current transfer window, but their FIFA-imposed ban will expire in January and they have already come to terms of their first winter signing.

Vitolo has cancelled his contract with Sevilla and will now spend the first half of the season on loan at Las Palmas before completing his switch to Atletico when the next transfer window opens.

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term contract which will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2022.

Vitolo, who has been capped 11 times for Spain, scored 27 goals in 171 appearances during a four-year stay in Seville, helping the club to three consecutive Europa League crowns during that time.