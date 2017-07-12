New Transfer Talk header

FC Koln striker Anthony Modeste joins Tianjin Quanjian

Anthony Modeste runs with the ball after pulling one back for Koln against Eintracht Frankfurt on September 12, 2015
France striker Anthony Modeste joins Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian from FC Koln for a reported transfer fee of £31m.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 21:15 UK

French striker Anthony Modeste has joined Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian from FC Koln for a reported transfer fee of £31m.

The 29-year-old scored 25 goals for the German side last season to help them qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

Modeste had looked set to finalise a move last month, only for the deal to be called off after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

However, Koln released a statement on Wednesday in which they confirmed that "all relevant parties have agreed" to the transfer.

It added: "Koln thanks Tony for his efforts in the Cologne jersey and wishes him all the best for the future."

Tianjin had reportedly been trying to sign Diego Costa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

FC Koln French forward Anthony Modeste (L) celebrates scoring with Cologne's midfielder Matthias Lehmann during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Koln vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Cologne, western Germany on September 25, 2015
