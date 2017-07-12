France striker Anthony Modeste joins Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian from FC Koln for a reported transfer fee of £31m.

The 29-year-old scored 25 goals for the German side last season to help them qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

Modeste had looked set to finalise a move last month, only for the deal to be called off after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

However, Koln released a statement on Wednesday in which they confirmed that "all relevant parties have agreed" to the transfer.

It added: "Koln thanks Tony for his efforts in the Cologne jersey and wishes him all the best for the future."

Tianjin had reportedly been trying to sign Diego Costa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund respectively.