Derby County are reportedly preparing a £2m bid to bring Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone back to Pride Park this summer.

The 30-year-old began his career with the Rams before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur in 2005, then going on to join the Tigers in 2013.

Following Hull's relegation from the top flight at the end of last season, a number of clubs have been linked with his signature - including Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City - but now Derby are planning to steal a march on their rivals.

The former England international is thought to be prepared to play in the Championship if the conditions are right, and according to the Daily Mail, Gary Rowett's side are hopeful of securing his signature if they activate his £2m release clause.

Huddlestone made 88 appearances for Derby in the second tier before he departed for Spurs.