Derby County 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'

Tom Huddlestone for Hull on September 27, 2014
Derby County reportedly prepare to activate the £2m release clause of Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone.
Derby County are reportedly preparing a £2m bid to bring Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone back to Pride Park this summer.

The 30-year-old began his career with the Rams before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur in 2005, then going on to join the Tigers in 2013.

Following Hull's relegation from the top flight at the end of last season, a number of clubs have been linked with his signature - including Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City - but now Derby are planning to steal a march on their rivals.

The former England international is thought to be prepared to play in the Championship if the conditions are right, and according to the Daily Mail, Gary Rowett's side are hopeful of securing his signature if they activate his £2m release clause.

Huddlestone made 88 appearances for Derby in the second tier before he departed for Spurs.

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?
More Derby County News
 Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence wanted by Derby County?
 Cyrus Christie for Derby County on January 17, 2015
Middlesbrough show interest in Derby County defender Cyrus Christie?
More Hull City News
Ola Aina of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea's Ola Aina joins Hull City on loan
 Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Leicester City 'to reignite Eldin Jakupovic interest'
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez: "Market is a little bit crazy"
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Crystal Palace land Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan
More West Bromwich Albion News
Joshua Guilavogui for Wolfsburg on November 30, 2014
West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City keen on Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui?
 Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Bromwich Albion 'want Chris Smalling, Phil Jones'
More Birmingham City News
 Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Gianfranco Zola admits Birmingham City regrets
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Birmingham City join race for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone?
