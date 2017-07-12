New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Stoke City, Crystal Palace 'in battle for Kyle Bartley'

Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City and Crystal Palace will reportedly go head to head for Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:52 UK

Stoke City and Crystal Palace will reportedly go head to head for the signature of Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley this summer.

The 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of his current deal in south Wales and is unlikely to force his way into the first-team picture next season, meaning that an exit from the Liberty Stadium this summer is likely.

According to The Sun, Palace view Bartley as a good candidate to replace Mamadou Sakho, who was on loan with the Eagles from Liverpool last summer but was priced out of a permanent move.

The newspaper claims that Mark Hughes's Stoke are also interested, while down in the Championship, Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is keen on a deal, having had him on loan at Leeds United last season.

Bartley has made just 16 Premier League appearances for the Swans since his switch from Arsenal five years ago.

Cyrus Christie for Derby County on January 17, 2015
Read Next:
Middlesbrough show interest in Christie?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kyle Bartley, Mamadou Sakho, Mark Hughes, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
Marko Arnautovic 'hands in transfer request'
 Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
 Joshua Guilavogui for Wolfsburg on November 30, 2014
West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City keen on Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui?
Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Adam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'Martins Indi 'set for Stoke medical'Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromStoke confirm rejected Arnautovic bid
West Ham see bid rejected for Arnautovic?Report: Burnley enter race for WhelanReport: Aston Villa target Peter CrouchBojan determined to take Stoke chanceBurnley complete Walters signing
> Stoke City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace in action against Bournemouth on August 27, 2016
Steve Mandanda completes Marseille return
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Everton, Chelsea interested in Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke?
 Barcelona's Munir El Haddadi shoots to score a goal next to Espanyol's French defender Michael Ciani on January 13, 2016
Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham United trio 'keen on Munir El-Haddadi'
Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanPalace close to Ruben Loftus-Cheek deal?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?
Report: Palace eye Thomas VermaelenMarseille 'make new bid for Mandanda'Reds 'confident of recouping £30m for Sakho'Palace to make move for Cillessen?Sam Allardyce tempted by MLS switch?
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Swansea City News
Big boy Jack Cork celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Liverpool on May 1, 2016
Report: Burnley in talks with Swansea City's Jack Cork
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Fernando Llorente to miss Swansea's pre-season tour with broken arm
 Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Stoke City, Crystal Palace 'in battle for Kyle Bartley'
Clement confirms interest in SigurdssonBurnley complete Jack Cork signingSigurdsson 'asking price set at £50m'Swansea 'yet to receive bid for Mawson'Everton to make fresh Sigurdsson bid?
Swansea recruit Mesa from Las PalmasReport: Chelsea back in for LlorenteAbraham "excited" to get going at SwanseaSwansea complete Abraham loan signingSwansea reach agreement for Roque Mesa
> Swansea City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Stoke City, Crystal Palace 'in battle for Kyle Bartley'
 Adama Traore in action during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore linked with Newcastle United move
 Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Newcastle United reject Middlesbrough bid for goalkeeper Karl Darlow?
Middlesbrough show interest in Christie?Middlesbrough agree deal for HowsonMiddlesbrough show interest in Gayle?Monk: 'No rush to make new signings'Boro, Sunderland keeping tabs on Green?
Middlesbrough 'open talks with Howson'Burnley table £8m offer for Assombalonga?Sky announces televised Championship gamesLeicester 'willing to wait for Gibson'Boro to meet Howson's asking price?
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
 