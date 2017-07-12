Stoke City and Crystal Palace will reportedly go head to head for Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley.

The 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of his current deal in south Wales and is unlikely to force his way into the first-team picture next season, meaning that an exit from the Liberty Stadium this summer is likely.

According to The Sun, Palace view Bartley as a good candidate to replace Mamadou Sakho, who was on loan with the Eagles from Liverpool last summer but was priced out of a permanent move.

The newspaper claims that Mark Hughes's Stoke are also interested, while down in the Championship, Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is keen on a deal, having had him on loan at Leeds United last season.

Bartley has made just 16 Premier League appearances for the Swans since his switch from Arsenal five years ago.