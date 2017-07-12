New Transfer Talk header

Everton closing in on Cuco Martina signing

Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Everton are reportedly on the verge of signing defender Cuco Martina on a free transfer from Southampton - their seventh new arrival of the summer.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Everton have reportedly agreed terms with Southampton defender Cuco Martina over a free transfer to Goodison Park.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman was understood to be keen to sign Martina when he initially took over at the club last summer having worked with the 27-year-old during his time at Southampton.

Martina made just six Premier League starts for the Saints last season and his free transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days, with only the formalities left to be completed.

The Curacao international will provide Everton with extra depth across their defence, helping to cover for Seamus Coleman in particular as he recovers from a broken leg.

Martina will become Everton's seventh signing of the summer already following the arrivals of Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
