Everton have reportedly agreed terms with Southampton defender Cuco Martina over a free transfer to Goodison Park.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman was understood to be keen to sign Martina when he initially took over at the club last summer having worked with the 27-year-old during his time at Southampton.

Martina made just six Premier League starts for the Saints last season and his free transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days, with only the formalities left to be completed.

The Curacao international will provide Everton with extra depth across their defence, helping to cover for Seamus Coleman in particular as he recovers from a broken leg.

Martina will become Everton's seventh signing of the summer already following the arrivals of Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru.