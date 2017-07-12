New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'favourites to sign Christian Benteke'

Everton are reportedly leading the race for sign former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace this summer.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Everton have reportedly emerged as frontrunners to sign Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace this summer.

The Toffees have already made six signings during the current transfer window, including the return of Wayne Rooney from Manchester United.

However, Ronald Koeman is still thought to be on the lookout for a new striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Old Trafford in a deal which could rise to as much as £90m.

Reports have suggested that Koeman has identified Lukaku's Belgian teammate Benteke as an ideal replacement, and bookmakers have now made Everton the favourites to sign the Palace striker.

The 26-year-old spent a season at Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool before joining Palace, where he scored 17 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last term.

In addition to Rooney, Everton have already signed Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane and Henry Onyekuru this summer, while they are understood to be close to completing a move for Southampton defender Cuco Martina.

Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
