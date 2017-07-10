General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Top six clubs will take notice of our spending'

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that the club's spending spree would have attracted the attention of the top six Premier League outfits.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 20:10 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that the team will be able to compete with the top six of the Premier League following the club's spending spree in the transfer market.

The blue half of Merseyside have spent almost £100m on bringing in Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane.

Included in the new arrivals is Wayne Rooney, who returned to his boyhood club at the weekend from Manchester United on a two-year deal.

Last season, the Toffees finished seventh in the league table, with champions Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United above them.

"It is still too soon to talk about top four; what we'd like to do is continue what we did last season," Koeman told reporters during Rooney's official unveiling this afternoon.

"Everyone is trying to get the best players. The big six in the Premier League will spend money as well but it is a good signal to everybody that we are on board and will try to give them that competition that we didn't last season.

"Everybody knows you cannot do that in one season. The first season [the aim] was to try to play good football and get good results but now we need to make the next step to get the type of players in who can use that pressure and the qualities we need to improve."

Amid all the incomings, Everton have sold Romelu Lukaku, who completed a move to Manchester United for £75m today.

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney rues a missed chance during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney completes Everton return
 Brendan Galloway of Everton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on September 12, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Simon Grayson happy with Brendan Galloway performance
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United agree Romelu Lukaku fee
