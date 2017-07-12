New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven reach Marco van Ginkel agreement

Chelsea's Marco Van Ginkel in action against Malaysia XI on July 21, 2013
Chelsea are set to sell Marco van Ginkel to PSV Eindhoven in the next 48 hours after the clubs reached an agreement for the midfielder to move, according to reports.
Chelsea and PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement over the transfer of Blues midfielder Marco van Ginkel, according to reports.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea in 2013 from Dutch outfit Vitesse but has featured in the Blues' senior setup just twice, spending the past four seasons on loan.

Van Ginkel scored seven goals from 15 appearances for the Eredivisie side last campaign, one goal fewer than during his first spell with the club.

According to Goal.com, there are final negotiations taking place about whether Chelsea will accept a permanent package or let Van Ginkel sign on for a third loan spell at the Philips Stadion.

The report suggests that PSV cannot afford Chelsea's £10m asking price but they are willing to insert a favourable buy-back clause to bring the price down to around £6m.

If Van Ginkel is loaned again to PSV, the club will reportedly get an option to buy him at the end of the deal which would include the same buy-back clause.

Van Ginkel has spent time on loan at AC Milan and Stoke City in addition to his two spells at PSV.

Atletico Madrid's Gabi and Marco van Ginkel of PSV Eindhoven battle for possession during the Champions League last-16 first leg on February 24, 2016
Your Comments
