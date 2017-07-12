Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton signs a new four-year deal at the club to keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2021.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton in 2013 but has made just three senior appearances for the Seagulls, spending last season out on loan at Luton Town and Southend United.

However, the England Under-21 international has now put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2021.

"We are delighted Christian has committed long term to the club, as he has a very bright future ahead," manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website.

"He had two very good loan spells with Luton Town and Southend United last season, which really benefitted his ongoing development.



"Christian will go out on loan again this season, as he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regular football to continue the excellent progress he has made."

Brighton will begin their first season in the Premier League at home to Manchester City on August 12.