Wigan Athletic have signed Christian Walton on a season-long loan, just hours after the goalkeeper signed a new four-year deal at Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton in 2013 but has made just three senior appearances for the Seagulls, spending last season out on loan at Luton Town and Southend United.

"Following the departure of Matt Gilks it was clear we needed reinforcements," Wigan boss Paul Cook told the club website.

"Christian has a bright future and we're delighted he's come to us."

Brighton have an emergency option to recall Walton if needed.