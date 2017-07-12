Stoke City reportedly turn down West Ham United's second bid worth £20m for Marko Arnautovic.

Stoke City have reportedly knocked back West Ham United yet again in the East Londoners' pursuit of Marko Arnautovic.

The Hammers recently had a £15m offer turned down by the Potters, but they have not lost hope.

Recently, Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam claimed that the club will make it difficult for Arnautovic to leave, and it seems that they are unwilling to budge.

According to Sky Sports News, the Potters have turned down a second offer from the Hammers amounting to £20m.

Slaven Bilic's side are in need of some firepower, and Arnautovic has scored 26 goals in 145 appearances at Stoke.