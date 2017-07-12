New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City 'turn down second bid from West Ham United for Marko Arnautovic'

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
Stoke City reportedly turn down West Ham United's second bid worth £20m for Marko Arnautovic.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Stoke City have reportedly knocked back West Ham United yet again in the East Londoners' pursuit of Marko Arnautovic.

The Hammers recently had a £15m offer turned down by the Potters, but they have not lost hope.

Recently, Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam claimed that the club will make it difficult for Arnautovic to leave, and it seems that they are unwilling to budge.

According to Sky Sports News, the Potters have turned down a second offer from the Hammers amounting to £20m.

Slaven Bilic's side are in need of some firepower, and Arnautovic has scored 26 goals in 145 appearances at Stoke.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
