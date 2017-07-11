New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City confirm they have rejected a bid for Marko Arnautovic

Stoke City's Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Chelsea at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on November 7, 2015.
© Getty Images
Stoke City chairman Peter Coates confirms that the club have rejected a £15m bid from West Ham United for wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 14:06 UK

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has confirmed that the club have rejected a £15m bid from West Ham United for Marko Arnautovic.

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of West Ham's main transfer targets this summer and is attempting to push for an exit from the bet365 Stadium having handed in a transfer request yesterday.

However, Coates remains hopeful of keeping the Austrian at the club and revealed that Arnautovic will hold talks with manager Mark Hughes in the coming days.

"We have received a bid from West Ham for Marko and it was turned down," Coates is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"Mark is planning to meet with the player and hopefully he can find a positive resolution, as he did last year.

"We will only sell Marko if the terms are right but he's not a player we want to lose."

Arnautovic has scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for Stoke, including seven in 35 outings last season.

Marko Arnautovic of Stoke City converts a penalty kick against Aston Villa at Britannia Stadium on February 27, 2016
>
Your Comments
Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michel Seri (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender Kevin Malcuit during the French L1 football match between Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Nice (OGCN) at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central France, on Septe
Lille sign Manchester United target Kevin Malcuit
 Luis Fernando Muriel (L) of UC Sampdoria celebrates with his team-mate Carlos Joaquin Correa (R) after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 4, 2015
Sevilla agree club-record deal for Luis Muriel
 Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
