Nottingham Forest reportedly lodge a £1m bid for the services of Luton Town's teenage defender James Justin.

Nottingham Forest are thought to have submitted a £1m bid for Luton Town's teenage defender James Justin.

The 19-year-old right-back broke into the League Two side's first-team last season, making 39 appearances in all competitions to help his side into the playoffs.

Justin's form alerted Premier League side Leicester City, who were linked with a £400,000 bid earlier this summer, but according to The Sun, Championship side Forest have now made a concrete offer of £1m.

Forest boss Mark Warburton believes Justin is ready for an immediate step up to the first team and is hoping to involve him in the club's pre-season activities if a deal can be completed quickly./

Justin has two years remaining on his current deal with the Hatters with an option of 12 further months.