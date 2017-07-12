New Transfer Talk header

Nottingham Forest bid £1m for Luton Town defender?

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest reportedly lodge a £1m bid for the services of Luton Town's teenage defender James Justin.
Nottingham Forest are thought to have submitted a £1m bid for Luton Town's teenage defender James Justin.

The 19-year-old right-back broke into the League Two side's first-team last season, making 39 appearances in all competitions to help his side into the playoffs.

Justin's form alerted Premier League side Leicester City, who were linked with a £400,000 bid earlier this summer, but according to The Sun, Championship side Forest have now made a concrete offer of £1m.

Forest boss Mark Warburton believes Justin is ready for an immediate step up to the first team and is hoping to involve him in the club's pre-season activities if a deal can be completed quickly./

Justin has two years remaining on his current deal with the Hatters with an option of 12 further months.

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Your Comments
