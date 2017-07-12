Leicester City reportedly prepare a fresh approach for Hull City's £2m-rated goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

The Foxes had previously been linked with a £2m bid for the 32-year-old, although the Tigers denied reports that a deal was imminent a month ago.

Yesterday Leicester confirmed that Ron-Robert Zieler had departed the club for Stuttgart - in a deal thought to be worth £3.5m - and finding a new deputy for Kasper Schmeichel is now top of the agenda for Craig Shakespeare's side.

According to The Sun, Shakespeare views Jakupovic as "ready and reliable cover" for Schmeichel, having been impressed with his performances for Hull last term.

The Bosnian nailed down a regular starting place for Hull in the second half of the campaign but was unable to prevent their relegation from the top flight.