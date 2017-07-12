New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City 'to reignite Eldin Jakupovic interest'

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City reportedly prepare a fresh approach for Hull City's £2m-rated goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Leicester City are reportedly planning to make a fresh approach for Hull City keeper Eldin Jakupovic.

The Foxes had previously been linked with a £2m bid for the 32-year-old, although the Tigers denied reports that a deal was imminent a month ago.

Yesterday Leicester confirmed that Ron-Robert Zieler had departed the club for Stuttgart - in a deal thought to be worth £3.5m - and finding a new deputy for Kasper Schmeichel is now top of the agenda for Craig Shakespeare's side.

According to The Sun, Shakespeare views Jakupovic as "ready and reliable cover" for Schmeichel, having been impressed with his performances for Hull last term.

The Bosnian nailed down a regular starting place for Hull in the second half of the campaign but was unable to prevent their relegation from the top flight.

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eldin Jakupovic, Ron-Robert Zieler, Kasper Schmeichel, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Leicester City 'agree deal in principle' for Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho
 Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Craig Shakespeare wants to keep Demarai Gray at Leicester City
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa 'closing on new Leicester City deal'
Foxes 'to reignite Jakupovic interest'Zieler leaves Leicester for StuttgartSigurdsson 'asking price set at £50m'Tom Lawrence wanted by Derby County?Leicester 'make James McCarthy enquiry'
Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'Riyad Mahrez 'furious with Leicester'Shakespeare: 'No offers for Riyad Mahrez'Shakespeare: 'Gray is wanted at Leicester'Arsenal reluctant to meet Mahrez price?
> Leicester City Homepage
More Hull City News
Ola Aina of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea's Ola Aina joins Hull City on loan
 Tom Huddlestone for Hull on September 27, 2014
Derby County 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'
 Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Leicester City 'to reignite Eldin Jakupovic interest'
Aina nearing loan deal with Hull City?Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?Stoke snap up former Hull defender TymonJosh Tymon leaves Hull CityHull hoping to sign Cardiff striker Zohore?
PL quartet show interest in Sam Clucas?Mason steps up recovery from fractured skullHull's Huddlestone on Newcastle radar?Sky announces televised Championship gamesLiverpool 'turn to Andrew Robertson'
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
 