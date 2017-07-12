New Transfer Talk header

Report: Three Championship clubs interested in Nantes midfielder Valentin Rongier

Bordeaux's French-born Tunisian midfielder Wahbi Khazri (R) vies with Nantes' French midfielder Valentin Rongier (L) during the French Ligue 1 football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Nantes on August 30, 2015
Fulham, Derby County and Birmingham City are reportedly interested in signing Nantes defensive midfielder Valentin Rongier.
A number of Championship clubs have expressed an interest in signing Nantes defensive midfielder Valentin Rongier, according to reports.

The 22-year-old played an instrumental part in the French side's Ligue 1 campaign last year, making 31 appearances for the club.

According to Get West London, Rongier is on the radar of Fulham, Derby County and Birmingham City, with a bid in the region of £3m thought to be enough to secure his services.

The report goes on to claim that Rongier is keen on an opportunity to challenge for promotion to the Premier League, a goal shared by the three teams interested in the player.

Rongier, who came through the ranks at Nantes, is contracted to the club until 2020.

Bordeaux's French-born Tunisian midfielder Wahbi Khazri (R) vies with Nantes' French midfielder Valentin Rongier (L) during the French Ligue 1 football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Nantes on August 30, 2015
