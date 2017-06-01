Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Everton unwilling to pay £30m for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Everton are reportedly not willing to meet Sunderland's £30m valuation of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with £15m said to be the highest they are willing to pay. Read more.

Aberdeen confirm release of eight players

Aberdeen announce the release of eight of their players after Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup final against Celtic closed the curtain on their season. Read more.

Report: Manchester United snub £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid

Manchester United reportedly turn down a £60m offer from Real Madrid for goalkeeper David de Gea. Read more.

Report: Watford boss Marco Silva keen on three players from former club Hull City

Former Hull City boss Marco Silva is hoping to bring Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic to new side Watford, according to reports. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion head up list of English clubs chasing Max Kruse

West Bromwich Albion head up a list of five Premier League clubs interested in Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on Juventus radar

Serie A giants Juventus have joined the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City striker Enes Unal on verge of Villarreal move

La Liga side Villarreal are in advanced talks with Manchester City over a £12m deal for 20-year-old striker Enes Unal, according to reports. Read more.

Gary Madine signs new Bolton Wanderers contract until 2019

Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine signs a new contract with the newly promoted Championship club which will keep him at the Macron Stadium until 2019. Read more.

Rangers complete signing of Portugal defender Bruno Alves

Rangers confirm the signing of Cagliari and Portugal defender Bruno Alves on a two-year-deal. Read more.

Agent confirms Lucas Perez has told Arsenal he wants to leave

The agent of Lucas Perez reveals that his client has told Arsenal that he wants to leave this summer. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann: 'My future is in hands of Atletico Madrid president'

Antoine Griezmann says that his future is in the hands of Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo after he held talks with manager Diego Simeone. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Ryan Bennett arrival on three-year deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce the signing of Ryan Bennett from Norwich City on a three-year deal. Read more.

Jack Wilshere 'worried about Arsenal future after Arsene Wenger pens deal'

Jack Wilshere reportedly fears that his Arsenal career could be over after Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract. Read more.

Liverpool 'withdraw interest in Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon'

Liverpool reportedly end their interest in Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon after learning that he is not committed to a move. Read more.

Everton 'to make Southampton right-back Cuco Martina first summer signing'

Everton are reportedly closing in on the free transfer of Southampton right-back Cuco Martina. Read more.

Paul Pogba hints Manchester United could sign Antoine Griezmann this summer

Paul Pogba hints that his France teammate Antoine Griezmann could join him at Manchester United next season. Read more.

Nemanja Matic 'wants Manchester United move'

A report claims that Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic wants to join former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Daniele de Rossi signs new Roma deal

Experienced Italian midfielder Daniele de Rossi signs a new two-year contract with Roma, which will run until the summer of 2019. Read more.

Manchester United 'to sign Real Betis youngster Roberto Gonzalez'

A report claims that Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Real Betis youngster Roberto Gonzalez, who has also previously been linked with Manchester City. Read more.

John Brooks 'becomes most expensive American' after joining Wolfsburg

John Brooks reportedly becomes the most expensive American footballer of all time after joining Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin in a £17.4m deal. Read more.

Mino Raiola: 'Everton gave Romelu Lukaku a promise'

Everton 'promised' that Romelu Lukaku could leave Goodison Park this summer if "certain clubs" make a bid, according to his agent Mino Raiola. Read more.

Liverpool 'offer Gael Clichy two-year deal'

A report claims that Liverpool offer Gael Clichy, who is available on a free from Manchester City this summer, a two-year contract. Read more.

Sergio Ramos tells Manchester United to buy Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has urged Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic "wants to stay in England"

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keen to stay in England next season, according to his agent Mino Raiola. Read more.

Sunderland raise Jordan Pickford's price tag to £30m?

Sunderland are reportedly demanding £30m for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is being tracked by Everton and West Ham United. Read more.

Virgil van Dijk attracted by prospect of working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly attracted by the prospect of playing under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Read more.

David de Gea 'happy to stay at Manchester United'

David de Gea is reportedly happy to stay at Manchester United, despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid. Read more.

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez to force Bayern Munich move this summer?

Alexis Sanchez will reportedly try to force a move to Bayern Munich this summer, despite Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger agreeing a new contract. Read more.