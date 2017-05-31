New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gary Madine signs new Bolton Wanderers contract until 2019

A general view outside the ground prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at the Macron Stadium on January 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine signs a new contract with the newly promoted Championship club which will keep him at the Macron Stadium until 2019.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine has signed a new two-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Trotters from Sheffield Wednesday in 2015, has penned a deal that will keep him at the Macron Stadium until 2019.

Madine scored 10 goals in 42 appearances to finish Bolton's promotion-winning campaign as the club's joint-top goalscorer alongside Josh Vela.

"I'm really over the moon to have got this sorted out so early in the summer," Madine told the official Bolton website.

"Last season was great for me and the club and I really think we may surprise a few people next season. Working with the gaffer has been perfect and I feel that I have improved as a player here."

Club manager Phil Parkinson added: "Gary had a good season last year and I'm pleased we've agreed a deal. Between us, we have a clear action plan to take his game onto another level.

"Gary is a player with potential and we will do everything we can so he can keep progressing."

Bolton won 25 and drew six of the 36 league games in which Madine featured, and did not lose a match in which he found the net.

Zach Clough in action for Bolton Wanderers in March 2015
Read Next:
Bolton planning quiet transfer window
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gary Madine, Phil Parkinson, Josh Vela, Football
Your Comments
More Bolton Wanderers News
A general view outside the ground prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at the Macron Stadium on January 3, 2015
Gary Madine signs new Bolton Wanderers contract until 2019
 Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
Championship trio 'monitor Osasuna's Kenan Kodro'
 Stephen Dobbie of Bolton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Championship match against Hull City at the Macron Stadium on April 30, 2016
Bolton Wanderers promoted to Championship after thrashing Peterborough United
PFA announces EFL Teams of the YearResult: Bury hold faltering Bolton to stalemateAllardyce: 'Bolton should have done a Leicester'Bolton Wanderers seal March awards doubleForest sign Bolton striker Zach Clough
Bolton winger Taylor rejoins Oldham on loanBolton 'turn down £2m Zach Clough bid'Adam le Fondre joins Bolton on loanAllardyce: 'FA Cup is not our priority'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
> Bolton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
RPort Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253768-3139
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
> Full Version
 