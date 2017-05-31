Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine signs a new contract with the newly promoted Championship club which will keep him at the Macron Stadium until 2019.

Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine has signed a new two-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Trotters from Sheffield Wednesday in 2015, has penned a deal that will keep him at the Macron Stadium until 2019.

Madine scored 10 goals in 42 appearances to finish Bolton's promotion-winning campaign as the club's joint-top goalscorer alongside Josh Vela.

"I'm really over the moon to have got this sorted out so early in the summer," Madine told the official Bolton website.

"Last season was great for me and the club and I really think we may surprise a few people next season. Working with the gaffer has been perfect and I feel that I have improved as a player here."

Club manager Phil Parkinson added: "Gary had a good season last year and I'm pleased we've agreed a deal. Between us, we have a clear action plan to take his game onto another level.

"Gary is a player with potential and we will do everything we can so he can keep progressing."

Bolton won 25 and drew six of the 36 league games in which Madine featured, and did not lose a match in which he found the net.