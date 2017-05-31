New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Bromwich Albion head up list of English clubs chasing Max Kruse

A fully-clothed Max Kruse in action for Wolfsburg in February 2016
West Bromwich Albion head up a list of five Premier League clubs interested in Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, according to reports.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

West Bromwich Albion have joined the race to sign Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, according to reports in Germany.

The highly-rated 29-year-old scored 15 goals in 24 games last season as Bremen finished eighth in the 2016-17 Bundesliga table.

According to Bild, the Baggies head up a list of five Premier League clubs interested in Kruse which also includes Everton, Southampton, West Ham United and Stoke City.

Kruse is also understood to be attracting interest from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, but Bild claims that the forward would only entertain a move to England.

Capped 14 times by Germany, Kruse joined Bremen from Wolfsburg last summer and has another two years left on a contract understood to contain a £10.5m release clause.

